coronavirus - health orders

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) said in a statewide address Wednesday that the state will lift most of its health orders, including the mask mandate, in the…
Ohio House Republicans added a provision into Gov. Mike DeWine’s two-year state budget that would erase violations of his COVID health orders by bars and…
The Ohio Department of Health is issuing a new health order to pull back existing regulations and encompass most of the restrictions into one larger…
There are a little over 167 coronavirus cases per 100,000 Ohio residents this week. That’s more than three times Gov. Mike DeWine’s target number to end…
Critics of the law that will allow state lawmakers to overturn Gov. Mike DeWine’s health orders say that could be costly when it comes to federal funding.…
Ohio will get more than a half a million doses of all three COVID vaccines next week. Gov. Mike DeWine says it’s by far the highest amount the state has…
The Ohio House and Ohio Senate have voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine's (R-Ohio) veto of Senate Bill 22. The move can enact a law that weakens the…
Public health experts are speaking out against the bill that would allow state lawmakers to overturn a governor’s health and emergency orders, and would…
Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill that would give state lawmakers the power to overturn his health and emergency orders. DeWine’s fellow Republicans in…
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says he's going to veto a bill that would weaken his authority to issue states of emergency and health orders, but he says a…