coronavirus - hospitals

Ohio’s curfew could be later or even eliminated soon. That decision will depend on hospital rates within the state. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says the state’s…
On the first weekday after the Thanksgiving holiday, Ohio hit yet another record for COVID patients in hospitals, and for those in intensive care units…
Hospital officials from around the state of Ohio are laying out a dire situation as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in record numbers. While…
There are more than twice as many people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio now as were a month ago. In some places, hospitals are trying to treat a flood…
Monday was the third day in a row for record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio. That has health care facilities considering their options. The…