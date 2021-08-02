coronavirus - masks

-
In a move to conform the state's health orders with federal guidance, Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) announced people in Ohio will no longer need to wear masks…
The number of cases of COVID-19 in Ohio has been rising in recent weeks. And it’s going further away from the goal that was set in order for the statewide…
Gov. Mike DeWine has said he’ll lift the statewide mask mandate when Ohio gets down to 50 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period. But that rate…
Gov. Mike DeWine’s usual Thursday COVID press conference is now a statewide address at 5:30pm. COVID hospitalizations are trending down, but while it’s…
Federal authorities have charged more than a dozen men with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the government. And the feds…
After weeks of urging Ohioans to wear masks, and then ordering those in hotspot counties to wear them, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is issuing a statewide mask…
Gov. Mike DeWine’s Wednesday evening speech seemed to be a warning to Ohioans to wear masks or risk another round of shutdowns and closures. DeWine’s…
12 Ohio counties are under an order by Gov. Mike DeWine to wear masks in indoor spaces and outdoors in areas where social distancing isn’t possible. That…
The number of counties where masks are required in indoor business spaces and public places has gone up to 12, with one county falling off the initial…
Gov. Mike DeWine’s requirement that people in seven hot-spot counties wear masks inside businesses and in public places starting Wednesday night at 6 has…