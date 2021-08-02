coronavirus - nursing homes

-
Currently in Ohio, nursing home visitors must schedule visits in advance, then must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the front door, sign in and wear…
The nursing home COVID-19 death toll jumped by nearly 1,300 in the last week, as the Ohio Department of Health added in 4,000 unaccounted-for deaths to…
More than half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths coming from nursing homes. So those and other long term care facilities are getting a lot of attention in…
More than half of nursing home workers have refused the vaccine but at least one Ohio nursing home is beating the odds.Ohio appears to have hundreds of…
4,856 Ohioans in nursing homes and long term care facilities have died of COVID-19, well over half of the state’s overall COVID death total. Gov. Mike…
The first COVID-19 vaccines for residents and staff at nursing homes and long-term care facilities are being shot into arms around Ohio today - the…
More than 30,000 nursing home residents in Ohio have tested positive for COVID19 since April. And nearly 21,000 nursing home workers have tested positive…
Ohio’s nursing homes don’t have enough personal protective equipment to last another week. That’s the finding from a federal agency that deals with…
The nation’s nursing homes lobbying group has written to Ohio’s Mike DeWine and other governors, warning that without action now there will be more…
Nearly three quarters of all confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Ohio have been in nursing homes. Ohio National Guard personnel have been helping with testing in…