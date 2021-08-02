coronavirus - taxes

-
Mayors of some Ohio cities say past and future tax abatements might be affected by a bill under consideration that would allow employees to receive…
Ohio’s sales tax revenues were up for the last month, but income tax collections were way down.The state’s Office of Budget and Management says overall,…
Three employees of a conservative think tank in Ohio plan to appeal a decision by a Franklin County judge, dismissing their lawsuit over municipal income…
It’s state and federal tax filing day – delayed by three months because of coronavirus. Most people had no trouble with the delay, said Gary Gudmundson…
A conservative think tank has filed a lawsuit against the city of Columbus and the state of Ohio, claiming that its employees who live outside of Columbus…
The slowdown of the economy because of COVID-19 has had a huge impact on traffic and transit. And even though the state’s gas tax that funds road…
Ohio's budget report shows revenues came in below estimates for the sales tax, auto tax, and personal income tax.The Office of Budget and Management…
Bars and restaurants in Ohio closed on March 15, and the stay at home order took effect March 23. And the state is now starting to feel the financial…