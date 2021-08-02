coronavirus - tests

-
Ohio is now making COVID-19 test positivity data available on the county level with state health officials saying this will help give a clearer picture on…
Ohio has logged its highest daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, but some of that is related to a backlog of tests that…
The state of Ohio will be changing the process of adding COVID-19 cases to the daily count. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says the change will mean a one-time…
Ohio has recorded its second-highest number of confirmed deaths from COVID-19, and the third day in a week of death totals in triple digits.…
The state is pausing a widespread COVID-19 testing program at assisted living facilities due to what Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) called "inconsistent…
Gov. Mike DeWine tested negative for coronavirus in a third test on Saturday, after a positive rapid result in a test arranged by the White House Thursday…
There have been over a thousand new confirmed coronavirus cases in each of the last four days in Ohio, and Friday’s 33 confirmed new deaths is the highest…
Gov. Mike DeWine has now tested negative for coronavirus, after a rapid test administered by the White House before a planned meeting with President Trump…
State officials are pushing back against the false claim that COVID-19 cases are being counted more than once, saying the conspiracy theory derives from…