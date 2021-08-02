coronavirus - vaccine lottery

-
The Ohio Lottery commission has drawn the next set of names in the "Vax-A-Million" sweepstakes and the state is preparing to unveil the second winner of…
Abbey Bugenske, the winner of Ohio's first vaccine lottery drawing, was on a trip to get a used car when she found out she won $1 million. She says she…
After drawing the name two days ago, Ohio has announced the $1 million winner of the state's first vaccine lottery.UPDATE: Abbigail Bugenske from…
Just as the first of five drawings for a million dollars and for a college scholarship is taking place on Monday, a Republican state representative who’s…
The Ohio Department of Health says it tracked an increase in the vaccination rate since the creation of the $1M sweepstakes.The state had seen a slowdown…
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is banking on the million-dollar lottery to ramp up the number of people who get vaccinated in Ohio. But will a lottery…
Vaccinated Ohioans can officially start signing up to be part of the $1M lottery which the state is administering in hopes of jumpstarting a lagging…
Vaccinated Ohioans who want to be entered into a $1 million lottery must now opt-in using a website created by the Ohio Lottery.The Ohio Department of…
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is releasing more details behind the sweepstakes created to encourage Ohioans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. While legislators…
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) said in a statewide address Wednesday that the state will lift most of its health orders, including the mask mandate, in the…