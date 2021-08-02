-
Pediatricians are warning the new contagious Delta variant is putting kids under 12, who cannot be vaccinated right now, at greater risk of contracting…
After falling to levels not seen in over a year, COVID-19 cases in Ohio have more than doubled in the past couple of weeks due to the latest highly…
COVID cases in Ohio are trending upward as schools are preparing to reopen for the upcoming school year. So, what do teachers think need to be done to…
Congress has passed a $1.9-trillion-dollar COVID relief package along party lines. It didn’t get a single Republican vote. The Republican leader of the…
The U.S Department of Education says educators must resume federally mandated tests this year. Lawmakers in Columbus have been debating what to do about…
The curfew that closed Ohio’s restaurants and bars in late evening hours since November has been lifted. But is there evidence that curfew actually…
The pandemic slowed down work at the Statehouse in 2020. But lawmakers did pass bills that make it easier for Ohioans to get health care, make it easier…