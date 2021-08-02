-
A group that wants to put a proposed constitutional amendment to help crime victims on the statewide ballot this fall is forging ahead with its effort.…
-
A group that wants to put an issue to provide more rights for crime victims on this fall’s ballot is one step closer to doing that. The state Ballot Board…
-
A group representing crime victims in Ohio says more needs to be done to make sure families who suffer from crime are treated fairly. And this group wants…
-
Ohio is the first state in the country to have a one-stop shop for people who are victims of crime. Kim Goldman knows all about what it’s like to be a…