Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff

Less than 50% of Ohioans are fully vaccinated. And numbers from Ohio’s Department of Health show a staggering difference between serious COVID cases in…
After falling to levels not seen in over a year, COVID-19 cases in Ohio have more than doubled in the past couple of weeks due to the latest highly…
With more than 40% of Ohioans unvaccinated against COVID, the Ohio Department of Health is urging people to get those shots. And they say it’s critical…
Ohio is tracking the number of cases of COVID in people who have been fully vaccinated for two weeks or more. And state leaders say those numbers are…
Ohio’s mass vaccination clinics and colleges are pausing the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines while the CDC and FDA investigate blood clots in 6…
Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll lift the mask mandates and other health orders when Ohio’s coronavirus cases drop to 50 cases per 100,000 Ohioans over a…
The Ohio Department of Health is making major changes to the system it uses for recording COVID-19 deaths. This comes weeks after it was discovered that…