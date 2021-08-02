-
Last year is likely to have been the deadliest year for drug overdoses ever in Ohio, according to a projection from the CDC. Ohio is projected to report…
Deadly drug overdoses in Ohio fell nearly 22 percent in 2018, to the lowest number in three years. And overdose deaths dropped in every category of drugs…
It’ll be a while before the state puts out new official numbers on Ohio’s deadly opioid crisis. But the federal Centers for Disease Control says it has…
On the same day that the federal government released stats showing Ohio has the second-highest opioid death rate in the nation, the state’s children…
A report from 60 Minutes and the Washington Post on Sunday suggested central Ohio based Cardinal Health and other opioid painkiller distributors persuaded…
More than 4,000 people died of a drug overdose last year in Ohio. That death toll went up by 33 percent over the previous year. And while Gov. John Kasich…
Ohio’s Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against five major drug companies that make opioids, saying they have contributed to the overdose crisis here.…
Ohio lawmakers are pushing a bill they think will reduce opioid overdose deaths by setting prescribing guidelines for doctors and dentists. Every day in…