Environment

-
A familiar idea is among the proposals added by Senate Republicans into their version of the budget – a ban on any fees that municipalities might want to…
-
A coalition of advocates say the bill, which creates a new criminal mischief prohibition, can have a chilling effect on protesting at places like oil and…
-
A new report generated from a coalition of farmers, environmentalists, and food pantry organizers says Ohio needs to make changes to its existing policies…
-
Environmental advocates are pushing their support for Democrat Rich Cordray in his campaign for governor. They say between him and his Republican…
-
Environmental advocates say time is running out to save a federal fund that helps improve local parks, pools, and playgrounds. For decades the Land and…
-
A petrochemical company from Thailand that has already invested $100 million in a facility in eastern Ohio is considering making an even bigger…
-
One of the Democrats running for Governor is calling for an end to oil and gas drilling in Ohio. While his four primary opponents aren’t embracing that…
-
The federal tax overhaul Congress passed earlier this month amassed a lot of attention and what it would do as far as tax breaks and increases. But a…
-
Environmental advocates are warning Ohioans that the state’s land, air and water are all at risk if the proposed cuts to the U.S. EPA are implemented. A…
-
Cleanup is under way in Stark County where millions of gallons of drilling material spilled into a wetland during the construction of a natural gas…