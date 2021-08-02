-
The company that runs Ohio's two nuclear power plants is increasing its stock buyback from $500 million to $800 million, less than a year after lawmakers…
Several unions representing workers at the state's two nuclear plants are objecting to a new bankruptcy plan by FirstEnergy Solutions, saying the energy…
FirstEnergy Solutions says it will continue its plans to deactivate and decommission Ohio's two nuclear power plants since lawmakers were not able to pass…
The state's two nuclear power plants are on track to be shut down in the next two years as the owner, FirstEnergy Solutions, files for bankruptcy. But…
FirstEnergy Solutions, which runs coal and nuclear plants in Ohio, is working on a new bankruptcy proposal after a federal judge denied their initial…