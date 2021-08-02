-
Critics of the law that will allow state lawmakers to overturn Gov. Mike DeWine’s health orders say that could be costly when it comes to federal funding.…
Unemployment and financial problems from the pandemic have brought millions of people to food banks, which are serving 150,000 more Ohioans per month than…
The USDA has extended the summer food service program to allow schools that have been providing meals to low-income kids through the summer to continue to…
Ohio’s foodbanks employ and serve people who are often in high risk populations for developing COVID-19 because of age or health conditions. So, wearing…
20,000 childless adults who are considered able-bodied and receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in 29 Ohio counties will soon be…
The numbers of low-income Ohioans turning to food pantries for help are climbing. And with signs of trouble for the economy on the horizon, advocates at…
The leader of Ohio’s Association of Foodbanks says she’s disappointed in the budget passed by the House. Lisa Hamler Fugitt says the House did the…
Gov. John Kasich has warned state agencies and associations that this year’s budget will be tight. However, one group believes that’s exactly why Kasich…
Advocates for the poor in Ohio are calling on Gov. John Kasich to take action now to get more federal money for food programs. The head of the Ohio…