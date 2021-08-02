Frank LaRose

-
The outcome of this election will help decide who is on the ballot for the 11th and 15th Congressional districts in November.
-
Ohio’s top elections official has asked the state’s attorney general to investigate 117 people who either registered to vote in Ohio or actually cast a…
-
The newly passed Ohio budget contains a provision that prevents public-private partnerships with boards of elections. Election rights advocates fear that…
-
As Ohio voters cast their ballot during the May primary, lawmakers are crafting a bill that would make several changes to the state's election laws.…
-
Ohio’s elections chief has filed a complaint with the state Elections Commission accusing former House Speaker Larry Householder of campaign violations.…
-
Groups that have been clamoring for more ballot drop boxes are mulling their next move, now that Ohio’s Secretary of State issued a new directive limiting…
-
The results of the 2020 vote in Ohio have been officially certified as the highest turnout ever. Nearly three quarters of all registered voters cast…
-
There were no widespread technical problems in Tuesday’s statewide vote. But non-partisan groups who help protect and inform voters say there were some…
-
A group that supports President Trump is calling on its followers to go to be part of Trump trains in the state’s major cities after 5 pm. The plan is for…
-
Early vote centers throughout the state have been busy all weekend. In fact, they’ve been busy since October 6th when Ohioans could begin voting. The…