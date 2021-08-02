George Floyd Protest

-
The Ohio House has passed a bill to include not following a police officer’s order or diverting an officer’s attention into obstruction of justice.…
Ohio Republican lawmakers are pushing for two bills that would increase penalties for offenses that take place during demonstrations and protests.…
With protests shining a light on deeply rooted racial inequities, school leaders are being asked to be on the lookout for racial trauma when students…
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is proposing changes to the law enforcement process when it comes to recruitment, training, and oversight in response to the…
The movement that began with demonstrators protesting the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other black people killed by police is starting to…
Republican leaders in the Ohio House are proposing a list of reforms to the law enforcement system, with changes that include more training, stronger…
Gov. Mike DeWine is moving forward with plans to create what he says will be more accountability and oversight for law enforcement in Ohio. The moves…
The Ohio National Guard is returning to the state after being called to Washington, DC to secure demonstrations in the District. However, members of the…
An unnamed member of the Ohio National Guard has been suspended from duty after the FBI alleged the soldier expressed "white supremacist ideology" online,…
Gov. Mike DeWine says he's meeting with state lawmakers to address racial disparities and injustice as demonstrators around the state protest the death of…