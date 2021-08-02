-
The candidates for governor haven’t talked much about environmental issues such as fracking and the state’s renewable energy standards for utilities. But…
-
Lawmakers are lining up their priorities for policymaking once they return from their spring break. And the top leader in the Senate says he has a…
-
Clean energy issues have been a sparkplug for debate at the Statehouse for years now, with opposition mostly coming from Republicans and Democrats…
-
The Senate plans to deliver the final blow to what are currently known as Ohio’s green energy standards. These standards require utilities to get a…
-
Gov. John Kasich got a guided tour of Amazon’s huge new fulfillment center in central Ohio today. And he took the opportunity to blast a bill to change…
-
An environmental group says Ohio is 11th among all states in jobs in the solar energy industry. But the group says a vote likely this week in the House to…
-
When Gov. John Kasich vetoed another two year freeze on the state’s renewable energy benchmarks last year, his fellow Republicans in the legislature…
-
Still no definite word on whether the Ohio Legislature will come back this week in the lame duck session to deal with vetoes of legislation. The House had…
-
Gov. John Kasich has vetoed a bill that rolls back state requirements on electric utilities and clean energy. Environmental groups hailed Kasich’s veto of…
-
The future of green energy development and use in Ohio is murky after lawmakers decided to continue a freeze on renewable energy standards utilities would…