A bill is moving through the Ohio House that would let off duty peace officers carry weapons into gun-free zones. It's a bill has the support of police…
The debate over gun-free zones is back in full swing at the Statehouse as lawmakers argue which should take precedence: the rights of gun owners or the…
A bill that would allow licensed permit holders to carry concealed weapons into gun-free zones unless they’re asked to leave is on its way to the Senate…
A group of advocates is pushing for more gun control legislation, even as state lawmakers are debating several pro-gun bills. And the Ohio Coalition for…
Starting today, conceal carry permit holders may for the first time be able to legally bring their weapons into daycares and airport terminals, and onto…