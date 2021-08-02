-
Ohio Democrats have been talking up last week’s plea deal from FirstEnergy as proof of Republican corruption in state government. But now Gov. Mike…
Gov. Mike DeWine has made his first public comments since last week’s plea deal from FirstEnergy in the federal corruption case involving the nuclear…
FirstEnergy will pay a $230 million fine in a plea deal with federal prosecutors in the federal investigation into the $1.6 billion bailout for Ohio’s two…
FirstEnergy will pay $230 million after entering into a deferred prosecution agreement over charges that the company bribed then-House Speaker Larry…
In a historic vote, the Ohio House has removed a former Speaker who was re-elected to his seat last fall, after he was arrested in what's considered the…
It’s been nearly three months since former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others connected to him were arrested on federal charges of…
An effort to circulate petitions to repeal the nuclear bailout law known as House Bill 6 has brought out a high-profile opposition campaign with ads and…