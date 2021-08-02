holiday travel

-
Ohioans are paying more to drive to holiday gatherings this year. Gas prices are up when compared with this time last year.The Managing Director of Public…
-
Travel officials are predicting this to be one of the busiest Thanksgiving weekends on the roads, so the Ohio Department of Transportation will be…
-
The Ohio Automobile Association (AAA) predicts a record 49 million people will be traveling for the 4th of July holiday. That includes 2.1 million…
-
The roads are is expected to be busy this Thanksgiving holiday. The number of travelers on Ohio’s roads is expected to be the highest in more than a…
-
If you need to fill up your car, you had better do it soon. Gas prices in Ohio are ready to spike up because of flooding caused by what was Hurricane…
-
Ohio AAA estimates 4.2 million Ohioans will travel more than 50 miles from their homes during this holiday season. And with construction projects…