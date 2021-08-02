-
Ohio House Democrats are urging Congress to pass legislation meant to protect the rights of workers and allow them to unionize. Unions that back the plan…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine is urging state lawmakers to end the time limit on criminal charges for rape and sexual assault, which Democrats have been proposing for…
-
For the third time in three weeks, Republicans and Democrats in the Ohio House have teamed up to announce legislation they’re working on that they…
-
As the Ohio House prepares to hold hearings on Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed operating budget, Democratic members want to make sure their priorities are…
-
The election of Republican Speaker Larry Householder caused a shakeup among Ohio House Democrats as well. They’ve now picked new leadership, and for the…
-
The behind-the-scenes battle over who will lead the Republican-dominated Ohio House next year isn’t just between supporters of current Speaker Ryan Smith…
-
A two term Democratic state representative from Cleveland has suddenly resigned his seat. Rep. Martin Sweeney’s announcement that he quit the House as of…
-
Lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse from their holiday break. The outnumbered Democrats in the House have a list of goals they want to achieve. And…
-
It took nearly three hours for the Republican-dominated House to pass its version of the budget, with 12 Republicans voting against it, and four Democrats…
-
Gov. John Kasich continues his multi-state promotional tour for his book “Two Paths” through Friday. He’s appeared on national TV shows and done a number…