Immigrants make up about five percent of Ohio’s population. More the 270,000 immigrants in Ohio are eligible to vote. But some say the immigration issue…
219 people from 54 countries became US citizens in a ceremony at the Statehouse today. And they were pretty pleased about it.Sage Shahid, Maree Gavhed,…
Ohio’s governor is pushing back on the Trump administration over a key issue – accepting refugees. Gov. Mike DeWine says in a letter to Secretary of State…
A major piece of President Donald Trump's immigration policy is set for a showdown in the U.S. Supreme Court after the lower courts rejected the attempt…
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says he was denied access to a Customs and Border Control detention facility that houses children over the weekend.…
The Senate has passed a $645 million budget for the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, after stripping out sections added by the House on first responders…
Gov. John Kasich says it’s not right for immigrants to be blamed for taking jobs away from Ohioans. Kasich rejects the notion that immigrants – legal or…
Protests against current immigration policies continue around the Statehouse. While the state doesn’t dictate that policy, activists say it has a lot to…
After more than a week of controversy over separating children from their parents who are illegally crossing the border from Mexico, President Trump is…
A new poll shows overall, nearly seven in ten Ohio voters surveyed say they are very or somewhat satisfied with the way things are going in Ohio right…