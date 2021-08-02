Jessica Miranda

-
Democratic lawmakers have proposed a pay equity bill that’s become a perennial in recent two-year General Assembly sessions.Representative Stephanie Howse…
A bill is being introduced in the Ohio Legislature that would halt the collection of student and medical debt owed to the state's universities and…
Some Ohio House Democrats have introduced a bill that would allow their staffers to unionize. This comes after furor over communication about a staffer…
Republican House Speaker Larry Householder’s office is reinstituting its work from home policy. This comes after at least one House employee was put on…
State senators will soon take up a House-passed bill that its sponsor says will clarify descriptions of school and local levies and other property tax…