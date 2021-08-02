Joe Uecker

-
The sponsor of a bill requiring fetal remains to be buried or cremated is pleased about a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a similar law from Indiana.Sen. Joe…
A southwest Ohio man has settled a lawsuit he filed against his Republican state senator, who he says blocked him on Facebook during a heated debate about…
Sometimes, when a governor wants something done and the legislature doesn’t want to pass a law to do it, the governor can go through a panel of lawmakers.…
After several months of inaction, a bill that would ban local hiring requirements and restrict labor agreements for local community projects is likely to…