John Barker

As summer approaches and more Ohioans are getting vaccinated, many businesses are thinking about what the new normal will look like post-pandemic.…
Ohio’s restaurant and bar owners are saying they expect business to pick up this summer. But they are worried about having enough employees to handle the…
Ohio’s restaurants and bars say Congress needs to get to work immediately to give them more federal dollars to offset the losses associated with the…
More than half of the state’s restaurants and bars could be out of business soon, according to a survey by the Ohio Restaurant Association. Owners of…
As restaurants and bars that had been closed since March opened for outdoor dining this weekend, pictures of packed patios from around the state appeared…
Ohio’s retail businesses that were shut down as non-essential are being allowed to open Tuesday. And by the end of next week, many restaurants, bars and…
Cleveland City Council is introducing legislation to set the minimum wage at $15. Throughout the state and the country, there are repeated calls for…