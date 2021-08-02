-
A bill has been introduced in the Ohio Legislature that would levy stiff fines and penalties on cities that dump raw sewage into the western basin of Lake…
Ohio is moving towards lifting nearly every health order related to the pandemic in the next three weeks. Business groups and state leaders say what…
Another state representative is isolating himself, awaiting results from a COVID test. Republican Rep. Jon Cross’s wife has tested positive with COVID and…
With Ohio in the third week of COVID hospitalizations setting a new record each day, Gov. Mike DeWine laid out two new health orders and previewed the…
It’s been just over 24 hours since Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested and charged with bribery and racketeering. And since that time, the…