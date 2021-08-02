-
Democrats in Ohio’s Senate have laid out their priorities for the upcoming budget. Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) says the…
An investigation is ongoing into threats targeting two sitting Democratic state lawmakers, a well-known senator from Akron who’s served in both chambers…
As Ohio prisons officials work on a way to continue carrying out executions, House and Senate leaders are considering having deeper discussions on the…
Gov. Mike DeWine says one of his top priorities in 2020 will be to push the package of gun and mental health law changes that he put forward after the…
Plans to change the logo the state uses on handicap accessible signs have been put on hold. The transportation budget that just went into effect had…
It’s looking more unlikely that Ohio lawmakers will decide on the size of a proposed gas tax in time to meet the Sunday deadline to have the…
Two state senators say Ohio needs to join all other states in developing a comprehensive plan to deal with rising numbers of residents with Alzheimer’s…
The state’s medical marijuana program is not going to be ready for patients on the projected start date on September 8. And there's no clear idea on when…
Ohio’s medical marijuana program is supposed to be fully operational on September 8. But there are court battles over problems with the process of…
The Republican leader of Ohio’s Senate says the short term goals of his caucus have been accomplished. But some lawmakers disagree. Senate President Larry…