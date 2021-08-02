-
Ohio’s medical marijuana program has been fully operational for a year now but participation in the program has lagged behind projections based on…
Some states around Ohio have legalized recreational marijuana. But Ohio’s Governor isn’t embracing that possibility. Gov. Mike DeWine was adamantly…
Backers of a constitutional amendment that would allow the state to allow voters to decide to regulate marijuana like alcohol will soon able to start…
Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment to make marijuana legal in Ohio have passed the first big hurdle in that process. The Attorney General has…
Ohio’s medical marijuana program is supposed to be fully operational on September 8. But there are court battles over problems with the process of…
For the next seven months, a few groups will be circulating petitions, trying to get enough valid signatures to put specific issues on the 2018 general…
Another issue to legalize marijuana might be heading to the Ohio ballot next year. The effort will be announced Monday.Jimmy Gould plans a new issue…
After nearly twenty years of trying, backers of a bill to allow medical marijuana in the Buckeye state are celebrating a historic vote by the Ohio…
A new poll conducted for the Marijuana Policy Project shows three of four Ohio voters surveyed support amending the state constitution to allow medical…