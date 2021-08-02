-
A group hoping to regulate marijuana like alcohol in Ohio has changed its legalization plan. It’s now looking at passing a state law rather than a…
Two Democrats are introducing a bill in the Ohio House that would legalize marijuana for personal use beyond the medical use already allowed in law now.…
The Democratic mayor of Cincinnati hasn’t formally announced his candidacy in the primary for governor. But John Cranley is weighing in on the perennial…
Ohio’s medical marijuana program has been fully operational for a year now but participation in the program has lagged behind projections based on…
Some states around Ohio have legalized recreational marijuana. But Ohio’s Governor isn’t embracing that possibility. Gov. Mike DeWine was adamantly…
There continue to be concerns by cities and police agencies that they can no longer easily prosecute people who are carrying small amounts of marijuana…
The backer of a new law legalizing hemp and CBD oil in Ohio says law enforcement officials will soon have access to new testing technology that will be…
The Ohio Senate has voted unanimously to legalize hemp and related products, including CBD oil. Sen. Brian Hill (R-Zanesville) said hemp is used in some…
State Auditor Dave Yost says he’s found dozens of problems with Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Program, and he’s questioning the legality of one of the actions…
For the first time, a company has been given the go-ahead to start growing marijuana in Ohio. The group just received an official cultivator license from…