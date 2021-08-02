-
The Ohio Department of Health’s latest COVID guidance for K-12 schools strongly recommends those who can be vaccinated get shots, and masks for those who…
-
COVID cases in Ohio are trending upward as schools are preparing to reopen for the upcoming school year. So, what do teachers think need to be done to…
-
Another state representative is isolating himself, awaiting results from a COVID test. Republican Rep. Jon Cross’s wife has tested positive with COVID and…
-
Two representatives in the Ohio House are in the hospital right now, battling COVID-19. They are the latest to acknowledge they have contracted the virus.…
-
When Ohioans go to the polls to vote early in person, they are asked to wear a mask. If they don’t have one, polls will provide one. But what happens if…
-
The leader of Democrats in the Ohio House says she is quarantining and plans to get tested after attending Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland. She…
-
Pictures of people at political rallies in Ohio recently have shown most of them unmasked, in large crowds. The state’s mask mandate has gone unenforced…
-
More than two dozen parents, mostly in Northwest Ohio, are suing the state over the mandate that K-12 students be required to wear masks. Mike Stahl, one…
-
COVID-19 cases and deaths inched up in Ohio after three days of declines. And Gov. Mike DeWine has new instructions to prevent community spread in the…
-
The leader of the Ohio House of Representatives says he cannot compel members to practice some of the safety measures recommended by Ohio’s health…