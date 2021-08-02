-
This year’s Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse was Gov. Mike DeWine’s first as Governor.Jim Groves, whose son U.S. Army Chief…
Communities throughout the state are holding memorial events this weekend to remember those who have lost their lives while serving their country. A…
Dozens of volunteers have started the job of placing 2,977 flags on the West Lawn of the Statehouse for its annual 9-11 memorial. The first to place the…
Among the observances of Memorial Day around the state was the annual Governor’s Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Statehouse. Veronica Mora of Perrysburg…
Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor says there are more than 2000 Ohioans deployed on foreign shores right now, serving with the U.S. military. And she says there is…
The annual Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony was held at the Ohio Statehouse, Friday, May 27th at noon. The event honored those who have lost their…