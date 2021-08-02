Mike Gonidakis

-
The future of Ohio’s Down Syndrome abortion law was made clearer earlier this week when a sharply divided U.S. District Appeals Court ruled 9 to 7 that it…
Anti-abortion activists in Ohio are cheering the nomination of conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court – and they plan to celebrate…
The president and CEO of the group's southwest Ohio region says they're shutting down as a result of the Trump administration’s rule that Title X…
The Ohio Supreme Court has refused to take up an appeal from Dayton’s only abortion clinic that would pave the way for it to keep operating. The Women’s…
When Gov. Mike DeWine signed the controversial bill into law that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, the woman who launched the first…
Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed 18 cents gas tax increase was dropped to 10.7 cents by the House. Now the transportation budget is in the Senate, where it’s…
There’s been a lot of attention given to a contentious bill that bans abortion at the point which a fetal heartbeat can be detected since the House passed…
Twenty abortion restrictions have been put in place during the Kasich administration. Ohio now has some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. And…
Abortion opponents have asked the Ohio Department of Health to consider taking action against Toledo’s only abortion clinic. Earlier this year, the Toledo…
A newly introduced bill in the Ohio Legislature that would outlaw abortion entirely is getting a lot of attention on social media and around water…