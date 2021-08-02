-
The state auditor is warning local governments that they’re risking taxpayer money if they don’t have policies on employees’ use of debit or credit cards.…
Gov. John Kasich’s initial state budget would have required businesses to file a certain tax with the state instead of in the cities they operate. After…
Local government leaders believe municipalities are taking some big hits in the latest state budget proposal. Those advocates say this could create a…
The House version of Gov. John Kasich’s budget comes out tomorrow, and it’s expected to include a lot of changes. Kasich has already said the budget must…
Gov. John Kasich’s budget includes a plan that would have businesses file a specific tax through the state, instead of through the municipality where…