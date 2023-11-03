November 2023 Vote

-
Prosecuting attorneys cite many reasons to reject Issue 2, which would legalize marijuana use to Ohioans over 21 - but supporters of the plan call the prosecutor's concerns "scare tactics."
Democratic lawmakers are calling on Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose to restore 27,000 voter registrations removed from the rolls last month, which his office says had to happen then because of a limited timeframe under federal law.
Gov. Mike DeWine is saying Ohio’s six-week abortion ban could eventually have exceptions if Issue 1 fails, while supporters are pushing a “yes” vote to scrap the ban.
Early voting numbers in Ohio for the Nov. 7 election on Issues 1 and 2, as well as local candidate and issue races, are up 8% from the August special election, a statewide election on just one constitutional amendment.
Gov. Mike DeWine says if Ohioans reject Issue 1, he'll push to allow some changes to the six-week abortion ban, but backers of the amendment say DeWine and politicians had their chance and now voters will decide.
Supporters of Issue 2 are airing a new ad that says Ohio is losing tax revenues to Michigan because so many Buckeyes go to the state up north to buy marijuana.