"Due to economic and structural obstacles" in LaLiga regulations, Leo Messi will depart FC Barcelona less than a month after making a verbal agreement on a 5-year deal, the club said in a statement.
"You've lost your minds," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy yelled at a crowd of demonstrators at a public event. "Because of what you are saying and standing for, people are losing their life."
For months, COVID-19 and interference by Trump officials delayed the release of new census demographic data used to redraw voting districts, forcing some state and local elections to be pushed back.
Research shows that snapping too many pictures may harm your ability to retain memories. But selfie addicts, don't despair! There are techniques to make photography enhance memory, not undermine it.
Trumka, the leader of the AFL-CIO and a close ally of Democratic Party officials, has died. He was 72.
Zhan Beleniuk, a siting member of Ukraine's parliament, took the gold in Greco-Roman 87-kilogram wrestling, his second Olympic medal after winning silver in Rio in 2016.
The FDA could outline steps for full approval in a bid to be more transparent and to reassure those hesitant to get the vaccine, says Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University.
Dutch fashion designer and engineer Anouk Wipprecht distinctive 'fashion tech' designs combine couture, interactive technology and artificial intelligence.
The wildfire tore through Greenville, a town dating back to the Gold Rush Era, in the northern Sierra Nevada. The wildfire is currently the largest in California.
China's Quan Hongchan performed two dives that received perfect 10 scores by all seven judges on her way to winning gold in the women's 10-meter platform final.