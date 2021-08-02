Search Query
Show Search
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WCPN
On Air
Now Playing
WKSU
On Air
Now Playing
WOSU
On Air
Now Playing
WVXU
On Air
Now Playing
WYSO
On Air
Now Playing
WCBE
On Air
Now Playing
WOUB
All Streams
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
Number of vaccinated Ohioans getting COVID
Government/Politics
Ohio Health Leaders Encouraged By Low Numbers Of Fully Vaccinated People Getting COVID
Jo Ingles
,
Ohio is tracking the number of cases of COVID in people who have been fully vaccinated for two weeks or more. And state leaders say those numbers are…
Listen
•
1:06