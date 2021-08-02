nutrient management

-
A large agriculture group is fighting Gov. John Kasich’s proposals meant to clean Lake Erie through farming regulations. Kasich wants to set rules on…
Gov. John Kasich is fighting for his clean Lake Erie initiative which includes tougher regulations on Ohio’s number one industry. As Kasich argues, his…
Farmers are firing back at Gov. John Kasich’s executive order to implement tougher regulations on fertilizer and other farm runoff. The administration…
Help is now available for farmers who need a hand cutting down on nutrients that run off of their land and into Lake Erie, which can create harmful algae.…