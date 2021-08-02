occupational licensing

-
Ohio lawmakers are taking the rest of the year off before coming back to the Statehouse in 2020. Some of the top leaders in the House and Senate say they…
A bill in the Statehouse, HB399, would cut the amount of instruction hours needed to become a professional cosmetologist or barber in Ohio, once again…
Republican lawmakers in the Ohio House and Senate are pushing for a bill that would recognize occupational licenses granted in other states.Sen. Kristina…
Lawmakers are considering a dramatic change to the way Ohio issues licenses for people in certain professions and industries. Supporters say this measure…