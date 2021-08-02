-
Ohioans are being alerted to a scam targeting current and past recipients of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which was set up for people who don’t…
-
Since the pandemic began in March, Ohio paid 821,000 regular unemployment claims and 608,000 for federally funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to…
-
Shortly after COVID19 shut down much of Ohio, Governor DeWine announced food stamp recipients would be allowed to use the drive-up grocery shopping…
-
The woman in charge of the state agency that administers the unemployment system was on the hot seat yesterday as a panel of state lawmakers questioned…
-
Ohioans who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have been issued checks for February to ensure they don’t go without food during the…
-
The jobless rate fell last month, but the state also lost jobs. That doesn't seem to make sense, but the state says there's positive news here.The jobless…
-
The state’s jobless rate was 5% for January, which is unchanged from December. But officials say there’s good news in that number.Jon Keeling with the…
-
Ohio’s jobless rate ticked up slightly last month. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports September’s jobless rate was 4.8 percent, up a…