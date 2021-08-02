Ohio Marijuana Control Commission

-
There are now six medical marijuana dispensaries open in Ohio, with the latest one in East Liverpool opening last week. And the sales at those facilities…
-
Four more medical marijuana dispensaries have been awarded licenses from the state. And these businesses are now close to opening their doors.The Ohio…
-
Some of the companies that lost out on medical marijuana growing licenses are suing the state over the way those decisions were made. And those companies…
-
Ohio’s leaders continue to ask questions about the process used for awarding licenses for the state’s new medical marijuana program. Lawmakers are still…