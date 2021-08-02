Ohio Right to Life

-
The two-year budget passed by the Ohio Legislature contains further restrictions on abortion, increases penalties for protestors, and exempts medical…
-
The future of Ohio’s Down Syndrome abortion law was made clearer earlier this week when a sharply divided U.S. District Appeals Court ruled 9 to 7 that it…
-
Abortion providers are suing the state to stop a new law that requires burial or cremation from aborted fetal remains. The ACLU of Ohio’s Legal Director,…
-
State lawmakers have sent to Gov. Mike DeWine a bill that prohibits doctors from using telemedicine to prescribe abortion medication. It’s the second bill…
-
Anti-abortion activists in Ohio are cheering the nomination of conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court – and they plan to celebrate…
-
A bill to prevent doctors from using telemedicine to provide abortion-inducing drugs has been introduced. But backers of the bill don't know of any cases…
-
Abortion was a big issue in Ohio in 2019, as it has been for several years. A strict abortion ban was one of the 21 bills that passed, and more bills are…
-
A new bill that would ban abortions in Ohio has been introduced by Statehouse Republicans. A similar total ban bill was introduced last year didn’t pass.…
-
As many as 99,000 low income Ohioans who want birth control and reproductive health care services have fewer options now that Planned Parenthood…
-
There were slightly fewer abortions performed in the Buckeye state in 2018 than the year before. Supporters and opponents of legal abortion disagree on…