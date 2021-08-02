-
Ohioans have just a few more days to register to vote if they want to cast a ballot in this year’s elections. Most people can go online to register but…
-
Groups representing voters say they fear possible consolidation of polling places this November due to coronavirus concerns will lead to long lines,…
-
Ohio voters might get to decide whether to amend the constitution to set new term limits for state lawmakers. There's a drive afoot to get the idea to the…
-
Ohio’s top elections official says it’s already easy to vote in Ohio but he says wants to make it even easier. Here's what he wants to do.Right now, when…
-
Nearly a quarter of all Ohio adults have some type of disability. Voting can be a difficult process for some of them. But there are things that are being…
-
A new poll shows overall, nearly seven in ten Ohio voters surveyed say they are very or somewhat satisfied with the way things are going in Ohio right…