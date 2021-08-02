Paolo DeMaria

-
For the first time in five years, Ohio will be looking for a new state schools superintendent, now that longtime Department of Education veteran Paolo…
-
The U.S Department of Education says educators must resume federally mandated tests this year. Lawmakers in Columbus have been debating what to do about…
-
(UPDATE: As he said he would, DeMaria set the competency score at 684 for Algebra I and English II, which is within "basic" and below "proficient" in the…
-
Lawmakers and governors often talk about education as a top priority. And for almost a quarter of a century, Ohio’s governors have wanted more control…
-
School districts all around Ohio are taking a close look at their new report cards. The state-issued analysis includes an overall letter grade for each…
-
Hundreds of high school seniors bound for the armed forces were honored in Columbus this week. It’s a ceremony conceived by the state school…
-
The state school board has sent to lawmakers what they say is a resolution to the problem of changing requirements for getting a high school diploma in…
-
Schools throughout Ohio are finding out whether they are making the grade on the state’s annual school report cards. This is the first time since 2013…
-
State education leaders have a new policy they say will ensure student success. But it involves doing some basic things many schools and teachers already…
-
The state school board has voted to oppose a controversial bill that would give the governor more authority over a new education and workforce agency. And…