pay raises

-
State and local elected officials are getting a raise thanks to a law passed last month. But at least one legislator says he plans to give the amount of…
-
The Ohio Senate and House have voted to override Gov. John Kasich’s veto on a bill, SB296, that would increase death benefits for the families of first…
-
Gov. John Kasich has vetoed a bill, SB296, that would’ve increased the paychecks of state and local government officials starting next year. However,…
-
The Ohio House and Senate worked to pass a pay raise for themselves and other state and local government officials before the end of the year by attaching…
-
As state lawmakers race toward the end of this lame duck legislative session, they’ve been considering two bills that Gov. John Kasich opposes – the…
-
A veteran conservative lawmaker wants a raise – and wants his elected colleagues at the local, county and state levels to get one too. And he says it’s…