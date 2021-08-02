-
Opponents of commercial dog breeding facilities known as puppy mills say the state’s current laws don’t protect animals enough. So they are trying to put…
Governor Signs Bills Allowing Guns In Daycares And On Campuses, And Banning Local Minimum Wage HikesGov. John Kasich spoke to Ohio’s electoral college, and then signed his name to a stack of bills passed by state lawmakers in the last two weeks. Among…
The Ohio House has passed a bill that prevents local communities from preventing sales of puppies at pet stores. But that’s not all this legislation does.…
Opponents of a bill that would ban local restrictions on pet stores say state lawmakers shouldn’t pass that legislation. Union County humane officer…
Ohio lawmakers have scrapped a controversial amendment that would take away local control over sales of dogs at pet stores. But that doesn't mean…
The Ohio Senate is debating what to do with an amendment about local control over pet sales that’s attached to a tax bill. The A-S-P-C-A’s Vicki Deisner…