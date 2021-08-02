Power Purchase Agreement

-
State officials, utilities and other groups have worked on deregulating the energy market in Ohio for more than a decade. Now two major utility companies…
-
It’s not every day that a group known for defending the free market celebrates federal intervention. But a conservative group in Ohio is saying the feds…
-
Opponents of the so-called coal plant bailout proposed by two electric utilities are taking a big swing at the plan through a media blitz. “You want us to…
-
As state regulators move closer to a decision on two proposals that could hike customers’ monthly electric bills, supporters of the plans say they’re…
-
AEP and FirstEnergy want state regulators to approve plans that allow them to hike their customers’ bills to ensure energy production and guarantee income…
-
The state’s energy regulators are reviewing a plan that would guarantee income for two utilities that have coal plants – and it would come from increased…