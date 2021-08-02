private schools

Search Query
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
Government/Politics
Bill Penalizes School Districts That Go Remote But Fail To Still Transport Private School Students
Jo Ingles
,
Ohio’s public schools are paid by the state to transport students who attend private, charter or community schools. But during the pandemic, some public…
