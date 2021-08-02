school state takeover

-
The Ohio Supreme Court has let stand the law that allows the state to take over failing school districts, starting with the Youngstown City Schools in…
There were 21 bills that state lawmakers managed to the governor's desk for his signature. However, there are many other bills that received a lot of…
The Ohio Senate Education Committee is scheduled for a possible vote on, HB154, a measure that would overhaul the way the state handles failing school…
Senate Republicans have made several big changes to a bill, HB154, that would have repealed and replaced the process used to takeover failing schools. The…
The Lorain City School Board of Education and the district's state-appointed CEO, David Hardy, are locked in a legal battle. State lawmakers say this…
A national advocacy group is calling on lawmakers to prioritize the specific needs and challenges of students and education leaders of color as possible…
People opposed to state takeovers of local school districts are making a last-minute push to get rid of academic distress commissions through the budget…
Dozens of people lined up to voice their opposition to state takeovers of local school districts through the so-called Academic Distress Commission. The…
The Ohio House has passed a bill that would end state takeovers of local school districts. The process, which has already taken over three districts,…
Lawmakers are looking over several different bills that would revise the way the state handles school districts in academic distress. There seems to be a…