Sharon Kennedy

Groups that represent elections officials and voters are cautiously approaching a Republican-backed bill to make changes in Ohio’s laws on early voting,…
The Ohio Supreme Court now has three Democratic justices for the first time since 1994, with the first statewide swearing in to start the new year - the…
Way down at the bottom of the Ohio ballot are two important races – two seats on the Ohio Supreme Court. These are non-partisan races on the ballot, but…
The state’s highest court has heard arguments about whether to keep open Toledo's only abortion clinic. And the case could affect Ohio's seven other…
The state’s leading abortion rights group is asking a Supreme Court justice to remove herself from two cases involving abortion providers coming before…