State Board of Education

For the first time in five years, Ohio will be looking for a new state schools superintendent, now that longtime Department of Education veteran Paolo…
The state school board is expected to vote on new recommendations for high school graduation requirements Thursday. This comes as hundreds of kids might…
House Republicans rolled out a plan that would overhaul the state’s education system by consolidating several departments into one umbrella organization –…
Ohio’s largest online charter school has promised to continue its legal battle with the state department of education. But the state school board still…
Bill Requires School Board Develop Computer Science Standards, But Won't Mandate Schools To Use ThemSix states have adopted computer science standards for schools. A pair of suburban Columbus Republican lawmakers want Ohio to be next, but they don’t want…
States around the country are working on crafting new education policies to align with the federal plan known as the Every Student Succeeds Act. A group…
Once again, there’s a new state schools superintendent in charge - he’s a former state budget director who’s worked for two governors, the state Senate…
There’s been an opening at the Ohio Department of Education since the end of last year, and so far, it appears no one has applied to become the new state…